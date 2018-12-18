Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Winnebago Inds Inc (Put) (WGO) stake by 72.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 100,000 shares as Winnebago Inds Inc (Put) (WGO)’s stock declined 45.12%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 38,100 shares with $1.26 million value, down from 138,100 last quarter. Winnebago Inds Inc (Put) now has $650.85M valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 530,561 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 60.80% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.53, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 42 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 40 sold and trimmed equity positions in Guaranty Bancorp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 20.30 million shares, down from 20.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Guaranty Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 32 Increased: 26 New Position: 16.

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company has market cap of $622.51 million. The firm accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. It also offers loan products, including commercial, commercial and residential real estate, construction, agriculture, and small business administration loans, as well as installment loans to individuals and other consumer loans that include overdraft protection, lines of credit, and other consumer loans.

Analysts await Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 24.39% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.41 per share. GBNK’s profit will be $14.73 million for 10.57 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Guaranty Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.56. About 75,401 shares traded. Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) has declined 20.38% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GBNK News: 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO – TO CONSIDER CONTINUATION IN BUSINESS OF NBFC; 18/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME 59.7B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 200.24 BLN NAIRA VS 165.14 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 240 KOBO PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO SAYS CO RESOLVED THAT PROPOSED RIGHT ISSUE OF 33 MLN RUPEES BE DEFERRED; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING

Castle Creek Capital Partners Iv Lp holds 22.44% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancorp for 1.15 million shares. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp owns 1.39 million shares or 21.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 3.29% invested in the company for 997,400 shares. The Arkansas-based Forest Hill Capital Llc has invested 2.74% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 232,417 shares.

More notable recent Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Independent Bank Group Merger With Guaranty Bancorp Receives Regulatory Approval – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GBNK vs. PUB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Independent Bank Group to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1B in stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2018. More interesting news about Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 07, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold WGO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 25.81 million shares or 3.34% less from 26.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 150,449 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 9,470 shares. 15,197 are held by Creative Planning. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.26% or 26,800 shares. 9,503 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Clarivest Asset Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 27,237 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 133,346 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Com reported 67,255 shares. American Group has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd owns 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 7,064 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & Trust holds 0% or 24 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 36,083 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation owns 322,050 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 94,682 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.12% or 194,377 shares.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on December, 19. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. WGO’s profit will be $18.50M for 8.80 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Apache, Waste Management And More – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Winnebago Sold Off – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago: 96% Target Return – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2018.