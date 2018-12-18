Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 90 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 81 cut down and sold equity positions in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 86.70 million shares, up from 85.22 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Corcept Therapeutics Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 52 Increased: 66 New Position: 24.

Citizens & Northern Corp increased Facebook Inc Class A (FB) stake by 31.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired 2,440 shares as Facebook Inc Class A (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Citizens & Northern Corp holds 10,165 shares with $1.67 million value, up from 7,725 last quarter. Facebook Inc Class A now has $411.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $143.33. About 17.38 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy says Facebook is making him a scapegoat; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING TOOL TO LET USERS SEE SOURCES OF ALL ADS; 30/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Zuckerberg’s Grip on Facebook Could Put Directors in a Tricky Position; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians; 25/04/2018 – Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s value trumps that of two of the world’s biggest financial firms:; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS ‘IF PEOPLE FLAG THOSE ADS FOR US’; 26/03/2018 – FTC opens investigation into Facebook privacy practices; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 23/03/2018 – #DeleteFacebook? Privacy proves hard to protect online

The stock decreased 7.27% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 1.44M shares traded or 5.10% up from the average. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has declined 21.43% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 4.96% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated for 8.40 million shares. Consonance Capital Management Lp owns 5.04 million shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tanaka Capital Management Inc has 2.87% invested in the company for 88,154 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 1.87% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 152,989 shares.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It offers Korlym tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It has a 11.97 P/E ratio. The firm is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Analysts await Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.17 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.17 per share. CORT’s profit will be $19.63 million for 21.01 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

