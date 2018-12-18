Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 9.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 31,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.08 million, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 6.19 million shares traded or 19.27% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 22.64% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 1.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 3,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.43M, up from 292,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 380,869 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 7.14% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold PFPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 51.22 million shares or 9.60% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Secor Advsr Lp has 20,370 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 784,726 shares. Putnam Invests Llc stated it has 79,092 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 241,173 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 688,416 shares. Eagle Asset holds 601,894 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,997 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated holds 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 1,200 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 1,946 shares. Tremblant Grp Incorporated holds 1.9% or 340,548 shares. Gam Holding Ag owns 34,840 shares. Lpl Limited Liability stated it has 5,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 8,258 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,934 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $32.25 million activity. Johnson Michael M also sold $119,913 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Thursday, August 16. Steele Gary sold $4.93M worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Thursday, October 4. 1,634 shares valued at $192,698 were sold by Swaroop Bhagwat on Tuesday, September 4. 5,000 Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares with value of $623,235 were sold by Hahn Eric. Knight David also sold $174,674 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,811 shares to 40,109 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 140,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,095 shares, and cut its stake in Fcb Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB).

Among 33 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 28 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Proofpoint Inc had 112 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by BTIG Research on Thursday, September 10 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. On Thursday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wedbush maintained Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Friday, April 27 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, September 7 by Zacks. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 5 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of PFPT in report on Wednesday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, October 29. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 7 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 25 by Imperial Capital.

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $614,440 activity. On Wednesday, November 21 Subramaniam Shivan S. bought $105,960 worth of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CFG shares while 207 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 431.19 million shares or 2.09% less from 440.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 439,726 shares. Ledyard Bank holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 47,915 shares in its portfolio. Holderness Invs invested in 0.11% or 6,570 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Pinnacle Partners stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Company has 0.12% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Kames Public Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Mackay Shields Lc invested in 0.02% or 75,911 shares. 674 were reported by Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Mendon Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 250,000 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has 0.08% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 42,902 shares. Amp Ltd reported 344,249 shares stake. Prudential owns 0.09% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1.55 million shares.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 32.39% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.71 per share. CFG’s profit will be $439.83M for 7.92 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.08% EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Citizens Financial Group had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 26 by Bernstein. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 18 report. Credit Suisse maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) rating on Wednesday, October 14. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $26 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, January 11 report. Guggenheim upgraded Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) on Wednesday, August 26 to “Neutral” rating. Sandler O’Neill maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) on Tuesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, October 7. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) on Monday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, October 22 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essa Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 24,357 shares to 679,557 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Bk Finl Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (NYSE:MSL).