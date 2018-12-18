Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 10 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $128 target. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 1. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. DA Davidson maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Thursday, October 11. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $118 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, December 6. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 17. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 1 report. Bank of America maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $128 target. See Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) latest ratings:

06/12/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $100 New Target: $140 Upgrade

31/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $130 New Target: $128 Maintain

29/10/2018 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral New Target: $100 Initiates Coverage On

17/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

11/10/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $122 New Target: $118 Maintain

01/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $128 New Target: $120 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $130 New Target: $128 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $97 Upgrade

01/08/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $128 Upgrade

25/07/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) stake by 24.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 3,237 shares as Eog Resources Inc. (EOG)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Citizens & Northern Corp holds 9,856 shares with $1.26M value, down from 13,093 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc. now has $54.55B valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $94.07. About 2.89M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $755,551 activity. 2,489 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares with value of $317,203 were sold by Trice David W. 55,886 shares were sold by THOMAS GARY L, worth $6.61M on Tuesday, June 19. $229,039 worth of stock was sold by TEXTOR DONALD F on Thursday, June 28. CRISP CHARLES R had sold 1,792 shares worth $209,309.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Energy Stock Ripe for Bearish Options Trade – Schaeffers Research” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Fool.com published: “6 Reasons This Oil Stock Thinks It Makes an Excellent Investment – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EOG Resources Appoints Julie J. Robertson to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.92 from last year’s $0.69 per share. EOG’s profit will be $933.64M for 14.61 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $118 target in Friday, December 7 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, November 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, September 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, November 6. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. PiperJaffray reinitiated the shares of EOG in report on Friday, September 28 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Segment Wealth Management Lc has 6,467 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Company Ltd stated it has 54,847 shares. Ent Svcs, a Missouri-based fund reported 413 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 58,363 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Essex Financial holds 0.08% or 2,897 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Exchange Inc has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 24,057 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White reported 0.27% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Loews invested in 3,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Madison Invest Incorporated holds 0.52% or 239,060 shares. Capital Investors has 20.31 million shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce, Netherlands-based fund reported 96,093 shares. Coho Partners accumulated 1,588 shares. Moreover, Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.21% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 44 investors sold Vulcan Materials Company shares while 163 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.97% less from 125.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkside Comml Bank & owns 238 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 16,917 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 8,125 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 265,311 are owned by Narwhal Cap. Nuwave Invest Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). The Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Management has invested 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 108,358 shares stake. Moreover, First Tru Advisors L P has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 66,696 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp accumulated 1,800 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited owns 0.06% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2,850 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Communication invested in 1.76% or 12.68M shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Buckingham Mngmt has 0.53% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 46,597 shares.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “2 Infrastructure Stocks to Pave the Way for Self-Driving Cars – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Vulcan Materials, Cimpress NV, Asterias Biotherapeutics, ElectraMeccanica Vehicles, Compugen, and China HGS Real Estate â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Wallace Weitz’s Top 5 Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vulcan Materials +9% following Q3 earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.