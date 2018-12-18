Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 4.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.80M, up from 153,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 14.28M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 815 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,545 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69M, up from 3,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.86B market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $14.67 during the last trading session, reaching $330.8. About 3.84 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL CLOSELY WATCH WTO APPEALS BODY’S DECISION IN 2019 ON US AID TO BOEING

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, January 5 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 21. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 12. As per Thursday, August 18, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Friday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, September 5. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, March 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, November 15. On Thursday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $28.93 million activity. $1.51M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Goeckeler David. Tan Irving had sold 28,000 shares worth $1.36 million. WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, December 12. CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of stock or 4,373 shares. Robbins Charles also sold $10.28 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. BHATT PRAT had sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52M on Friday, November 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mcrae stated it has 4,155 shares. Sand Hill Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 22,312 shares. Cibc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Covington Advsr has invested 1.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lord Abbett Com Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gibraltar Cap Mngmt accumulated 78,944 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management has 26,773 shares. Moors Cabot owns 87,472 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. 73.93 million were reported by Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp. Buckhead Management Ltd Llc holds 2.85% or 191,313 shares. Swedbank stated it has 11.08M shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. 87,116 are owned by Reliance Of Delaware. Iberiabank accumulated 176,936 shares.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $697.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 3,995 shares to 20,823 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB) by 4,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,627 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. RAMOS JENETTE E had sold 1,640 shares worth $602,733 on Friday, November 9.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 6. On Thursday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. Morgan Stanley initiated The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, June 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $153 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, October 23 with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Friday, July 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, July 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research given on Monday, November 2. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40000 target in Monday, June 25 report.