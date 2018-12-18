Coatue Management Llc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 278.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 8,805 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 19.14%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 11,972 shares with $681,000 value, up from 3,167 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $80.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $65.29. About 4.89 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 1.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baillie Gifford & Company analyzed 126,401 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)'s stock declined 22.59%. The Baillie Gifford & Company holds 7.49M shares with $2.80 billion value, down from 7.62 million last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $119.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.23% or $11.11 during the last trading session, reaching $273.91. About 6.84M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $15.56 million activity. $270,200 worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was bought by BREWER ROSALIND G. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $809,738 was made by ULLMAN MYRON E III on Monday, August 20. Shares for $8.78 million were sold by TERUEL JAVIER G on Friday, August 24.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Starbucks Asks For A Raise – Seeking Alpha" on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, SBUX, MCO, MMC – Nasdaq" published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Starbucks: What I Think Of Their Long-Term Strategy – Seeking Alpha" on December 17, 2018.

Coatue Management Llc decreased Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) stake by 6,042 shares to 6,203 valued at $530,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 4.64M shares and now owns 617,030 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aldebaran Fincl, a Tennessee-based fund reported 29,585 shares. Janney Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 191,192 shares in its portfolio. Thomas Story And Son Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 6,000 shares. Donaldson Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.43% or 491,069 shares. Carderock Capital Incorporated has 40,900 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust accumulated 10,804 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 9,087 shares. Gator Capital Management Ltd has 11,270 shares. Hennessy Incorporated invested in 51,870 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,151 shares. Becker Cap Management invested in 0.03% or 14,079 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 17,295 shares. Family Cap Trust holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 73,652 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Allsquare Wealth Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Among 20 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Starbucks had 29 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. Argus Research upgraded the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, November 12 to “Buy” rating. BTIG Research downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Wednesday, June 20 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 21 by JP Morgan. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 12 by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, June 20, the company rating was downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Wednesday, August 22.

Among 25 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Netflix had 36 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, June 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Canaccord Genuity. Wells Fargo maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 17. Buckingham Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Underperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "NXST vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq" on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Netflix's Bollywood Romance – Seeking Alpha" published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Why Now Is Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq" on December 12, 2018.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66M for 285.32 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Impact Advsrs Limited Liability has 2.16% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 16,548 shares. Moreover, Viking Glob LP has 1.22% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 587,973 shares. Baxter Bros has 1,291 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp has 1,659 shares. 925 were reported by Cypress Capital Management (Wy). Pension Serv owns 392,605 shares. 131,644 are owned by Stifel Fincl Corp. Acg Wealth owns 25,194 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,939 shares. Contour Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 306,244 shares or 4.01% of all its holdings. 3,082 were reported by Dsc Advisors Lp. Guardian LP reported 0.01% stake. Barr E S has 800 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Com invested 0.28% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Baillie Gifford & Company increased Petrobras Common Adr (NYSE:PBR) stake by 1.66 million shares to 18.40 million valued at $222.13 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Icici Bank Adr (NYSE:IBN) stake by 19.81M shares and now owns 63.03 million shares. Terraform Power was raised too.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 34 selling transactions for $193.79 million activity. 700 shares were sold by BARTON RICHARD N, worth $227,735. 1,000 shares valued at $314,640 were sold by WELLS DAVID B on Monday, August 20. 111,391 shares were sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A, worth $40.10M. On Tuesday, June 19 the insider KILGORE LESLIE J sold $189,272. HASTINGS REED sold $33.13M worth of stock or 79,800 shares. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $4.20 million was sold by Bennett Kelly. $7.36 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M on Tuesday, October 16.