Coe Capital Management Boosted Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Position; Perot Systems Has 0.82 Sentiment

Perot Systems Corp (PER) investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.11, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 9 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 11 decreased and sold stock positions in Perot Systems Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.93 million shares, up from 1.90 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Perot Systems Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 2 New Position: 7.

Coe Capital Management Llc increased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) stake by 24.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Coe Capital Management Llc acquired 10,380 shares as Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH)’s stock declined 4.50%. The Coe Capital Management Llc holds 53,110 shares with $2.64M value, up from 42,730 last quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor now has $6.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 933,350 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 28.79% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce

The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 180,107 shares traded. SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) has declined 20.38% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PER News: 29/05/2018 – SandRidge Presentation dated May 25, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SandRidge Permian Trust Declares Dividend of 12.5c; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Nominates Directors to Replace Entire SandRidge Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandridge Permian Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PER); 09/03/2018 SandRidge Permian Trust Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 19/03/2018 – SandRidge Rejects Midstates’ Unsolicited Takeover Offer; 11/05/2018 – Icahn Files SandRidge Nominees, SunEdison’s Legacy: Energy Wrap; 20/03/2018 – SandRidge Says It’s in Play After Rejecting Midstates’ Offer; 04/04/2018 – Icahn Nominating Sandridge Board Slate to Seek Strategic Options; 26/04/2018 – SandRidge Permian Trust Announces Quarterly Distribution

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company has market cap of $103.43 million. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 4.25 P/E ratio.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in SandRidge Permian Trust for 4,101 shares. Barclays Plc owns 45,302 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in the company for 173,300 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,901 shares.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.91 million activity. SHRADER RALPH W sold $1.53 million worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Tuesday, September 4. The insider ANDERSON KRISTINE sold 20,000 shares worth $1.03M. McClain Gretchen W had sold 7,000 shares worth $351,012 on Tuesday, August 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold BAH shares while 101 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 122.70 million shares or 1.81% less from 124.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.99M shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 42,209 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Primecap Co Ca holds 0% or 139,750 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 923,489 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 116 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.27M shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 1.04 million shares. Qs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 5,991 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 50,500 shares. Assetmark owns 242 shares. Campbell Co Invest Adviser Ltd holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 7,913 shares. Roundview Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,615 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Moreover, Stifel Corp has 0.02% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 145,919 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg (NYSE:BAH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, October 30 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 30. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) earned “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Monday, July 9. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BAH in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Outperform” rating.