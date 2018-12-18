Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (GD) by 29.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 5,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,934 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.90 million, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $162.8. About 1.57M shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ jet delivery delay hurts profit beat; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl (CMCSA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 11,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 380,412 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.47 million, down from 392,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 23.35M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 NBCUNIVERSAL CAPEX TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE, DRIVEN BY INVESTMENT IN THEME PARKS – SLIDES; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington; 31/03/2018 – Look for Value Even as Comcast Aims for Sky — Barron’s; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 07/05/2018 – Comcast is planning an all-cash bid of $60 billion for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time-Warner; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $550,461 activity. 6,448 shares were sold by BLOCK ARTHUR R, worth $228,775.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 26.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $2.82B for 14.38 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $19.29 million activity. 77,810 shares were sold by Johnson S. Daniel, worth $15.55M. Another trade for 22,500 shares valued at $4.35M was sold by CASEY JOHN PATRICK. Reynolds Catherine B bought $100,585 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Friday, December 7.

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

