Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.18, from 1.56 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 29 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 21 trimmed and sold positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust. The active investment managers in our database now have: 3.83 million shares, up from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Municipal Income Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 14 New Position: 15.

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) stake by 0.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc acquired 96,351 shares as Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)’s stock declined 5.98%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 15.43 million shares with $459.34 million value, up from 15.34M last quarter. Weingarten Realty Investors now has $3.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 1.65 million shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 9.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “WhyHotel Raises $10M in Series A Funding and Announces New Pop-Up Locations – PRNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Solid Buys With Fat Dividend Yields Within The REIT Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weingarten Realty: NAV Discount Is No More – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2018. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weingarten Realty boosts year FFO/share forecast range – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) CEO Drew Alexander on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold WRI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 91.96 million shares or 1.75% less from 93.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Janney Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Riverhead Capital Management has 21,356 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 212,400 shares. Real Estate Mngmt Serv Lc reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Cwm Lc reported 66 shares. Millennium Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 143,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtn Inc has invested 0.05% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). 179,308 are owned by Strs Ohio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Incorporated invested 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). North Carolina-based Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 1.99 million shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0% or 14,335 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 226,759 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 58,227 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weingarten Realty had 3 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, August 10. The stock of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Wells Fargo.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $7.05 million activity. $3.89M worth of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was sold by ALEXANDER ANDREW M on Thursday, August 16. 102,454 Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) shares with value of $3.16M were sold by RICHTER STEPHEN C.

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased First Trust Energy Income And Growth Fund (XFENX) stake by 31,559 shares to 550,458 valued at $12.23M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Antero Midstream Gp Lp stake by 63,492 shares and now owns 3.49 million shares. Four Corners Property Trust was reduced too.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust for 536,220 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 43,351 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital Management has 0.43% invested in the company for 282,771 shares. The Texas-based Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.23% in the stock. Nine Masts Capital Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 59,900 shares.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $556.81 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 24.5 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 227,520 shares traded or 73.29% up from the average. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) has declined 10.96% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.96% the S&P500.