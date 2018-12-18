Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 23.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,950 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.75M, up from 10,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $88.83. About 1.76M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 7.64% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 487.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 27,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 32,550 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50M, up from 5,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 6.31M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $620.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 49,500 shares to 51,583 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 73,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,391 shares, and cut its stake in Amc Networks Inc (A) (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $1.69 million activity. Shares for $106,876 were sold by Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes on Wednesday, June 20. 5,000 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares with value of $638,183 were sold by Molnar Paul. 1,032 shares valued at $133,438 were sold by Pantermuehl Russell on Thursday, September 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FANG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 107.00 million shares or 8.09% more from 98.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Energy Opportunities Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,600 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 18,300 shares. Brinker Incorporated holds 0.03% or 5,622 shares. 11,410 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Management As. Putnam Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.08% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 94,404 are owned by Lazard Asset Management Llc. Waddell & Reed owns 354,732 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Sei Company invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Comerica Bancorp reported 17,268 shares stake. King Luther Capital Management Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. 75,538 shares were sold by MARK LARRY M, worth $3.74M on Friday, November 9. $729,768 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by LONG ROBERT EDWARD. Shares for $2.06 million were sold by SMITH BRIAN JOHN on Wednesday, October 31. $1.20 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares were sold by RIVERA ALFREDO. HAYS ED sold $2.25 million worth of stock or 45,400 shares. On Monday, November 19 MANN JENNIFER K sold $761,040 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 15,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated has 1,969 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 739,695 shares. Saratoga Rech Investment owns 588,180 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Iat Reinsurance Limited holds 0.1% or 15,000 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has 44,534 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. The Alabama-based Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Suntrust Banks has 18.27M shares. Holderness Communication holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 23,723 shares. Rbf Limited Com holds 0.7% or 140,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A has 1.43% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.17% or 25,783 shares. Lederer Assoc Inv Counsel Ca owns 0.93% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 23,910 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Llc has 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 18,217 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.69% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 54,965 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).