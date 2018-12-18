Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) by 57.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.14M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $140.60 million, up from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 3.90 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 18.36% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate

Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $295,000, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $96.71. About 480,004 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has declined 43.05% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.05% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M

Among 16 analysts covering ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. ConAgra Foods had 58 analyst reports since September 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, April 6. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 12 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 9 by JP Morgan. UBS initiated Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Monday, November 14 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 30 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, December 16, the company rating was initiated by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, June 30 report. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Wednesday, January 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 25 report.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc. Com (NYSE:PM) by 42,825 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $131.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 40,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.97 million activity. 14,184 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $499,986 were bought by Connolly Sean. $99,969 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by MARBERGER DAVID S. 33,317 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by Batcheler Colleen. MARSHALL RUTH ANN had sold 3,023 shares worth $106,259. BROWN THOMAS K also bought $249,993 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, October 12.

More recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – PRNewswire” on December 06, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Conagra Brands, MacroGenics, Transocean, Harris, Analog Devices, and DryShips â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), OncoMed (NASDAQ:OMED) – IPOs, M&A, and Dividends: Taking A Look At Year-End News Catalysts – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 62.37% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.93 per share. OLED’s profit will be $16.48M for 69.08 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.08% negative EPS growth.

Trellus Management Company Llc, which manages about $123.52M and $69.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh (NASDAQ:UGLD) by 47,000 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

