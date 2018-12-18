Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 200% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $850,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $140.77. About 405,336 shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 0.09% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 13.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 352,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $153.30M, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 2.62M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES

Among 27 analysts covering Diageo (NYSE:DEO), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Diageo had 46 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, March 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 25. HSBC initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 16 report. On Friday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 24 by Jefferies. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Outperform”. On Thursday, June 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform” on Friday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale given on Monday, June 27.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $179.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5,300 shares to 200 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 18,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,863 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (The) (NYSE:BX).

Among 27 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 27 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 1 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, April 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 19 by Jefferies. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 29 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Zacks downgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Wednesday, August 5 to “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, October 28 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CL in report on Thursday, June 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, September 5 with “Hold” rating.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $12.09 million activity. $978,572 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was sold by MOISON FRANCK J. $30,978 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares were sold by Shotts Philip G.. The insider JAKOBSEN HENNING I sold $68,060. The insider Deoras Mukul sold 11,334 shares worth $737,863. 19,500 Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares with value of $1.28M were sold by Marsili Daniel B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 129,489 are owned by Martin Inv Mngmt Limited Com. Epoch Investment Inc invested in 203,617 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Addenda Capital Incorporated reported 14,019 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa owns 66,249 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hexavest has 689,721 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.2% or 10,878 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Llc reported 3,817 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Natl Bank And reported 9,088 shares stake. Stearns Fincl Grp Incorporated stated it has 5,848 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dearborn Ltd stated it has 15,045 shares. Nomura holds 0.01% or 21,374 shares. 4,980 were reported by Sfe Inv Counsel. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 44,590 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 77,730 shares stake.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 15,321 shares to 30,642 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 21,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 959,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

