Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 17.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 128,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 599,497 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.14 million, down from 728,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 2.66M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 21.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 3.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 20.00M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $225.80M, up from 16.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 126.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 11/04/2018 – Cowen predicts General Electric will report earnings below expectations for its first-quarter; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital, GE Healthcare Deal Seen Closing in 3Q; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES WAYS TO DIVEST INSURANCE ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $12.09 million activity. Shotts Philip G. sold 462 shares worth $30,978. $1.28M worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was sold by Marsili Daniel B on Monday, July 16. 120,000 shares were sold by HICKEY DENNIS J, worth $7.89 million. $68,060 worth of stock was sold by JAKOBSEN HENNING I on Tuesday, September 11. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $978,572 was sold by MOISON FRANCK J.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $82.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newfield Expl Co (NYSE:NFX) by 87,897 shares to 320,599 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 1.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. CL’s profit will be $633.15M for 21.33 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.39% EPS growth.

