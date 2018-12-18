ENVIROLEACH TECH INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:EVLLF) had a decrease of 11.85% in short interest. EVLLF’s SI was 32,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 11.85% from 36,300 shares previously. With 28,400 avg volume, 1 days are for ENVIROLEACH TECH INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:EVLLF)’s short sellers to cover EVLLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.028 during the last trading session, reaching $0.714. About 4,615 shares traded. EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVLLF) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management increased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 51.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management acquired 31,983 shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock declined 4.16%. The Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management holds 93,538 shares with $4.18 million value, up from 61,555 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $3.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.50% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 440,608 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 10.83% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. focuses on developing and marketing hydrometallurgy solutions to the mining and e-waste sectors in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada. The company has market cap of $43.60 million.

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management decreased Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) stake by 31,291 shares to 41,291 valued at $1.55 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Xpo Logistics Inc Com (NYSE:XPO) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 30,237 shares. American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) was reduced too.