Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management decreased Hortonworks Inc (HDP) stake by 48.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management sold 52,800 shares as Hortonworks Inc (HDP)’s stock declined 26.81%. The Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management holds 56,559 shares with $1.29M value, down from 109,359 last quarter. Hortonworks Inc now has $1.29B valuation. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 435,457 shares traded. Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP) has declined 13.50% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HDP News: 08/05/2018 – Hortonworks 1Q Rev $79.1M; 17/04/2018 – Hortonworks Data Steward Studio Allows Enterprises to Find, Identify, Secure and Connect Data Across Cloud and On-Prem Data; 11/04/2018 – HORTONWORKS INC HDP.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 29/03/2018 – Hortonworks and Clearsense Work Together to Deliver Real-Time Insights in Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – Hortonworks at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Rosenblatt Today; 08/05/2018 – Hortonworks 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 08/05/2018 – HORTONWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $80.0M, EST. $78.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hortonworks Sees 2018 Rev $325M-$330M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hortonworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDP); 24/04/2018 – Hortonworks and Trimble Partner to Enhance Logistics and Transportation Industry with Data

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Citizens Financial Group (CFG) stake by 39.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc acquired 103,699 shares as Citizens Financial Group (CFG)’s stock declined 21.37%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 367,626 shares with $14.18M value, up from 263,927 last quarter. Citizens Financial Group now has $14.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 4.36 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 22.64% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management increased Stmicroelectronics Nv (NYSE:STM) stake by 25,000 shares to 87,564 valued at $1.61M in 2018Q3. It also upped National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) stake by 128,367 shares and now owns 552,166 shares. Kansas City Southern Inds (NYSE:KSU) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hortonworks had 3 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, October 4 with “Buy”. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $21 target in Wednesday, August 8 report.

Analysts await Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDP) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, up 41.18% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Hortonworks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold HDP shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 60.64 million shares or 0.85% more from 60.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $614,440 activity. KOCH CHARLES JOHN bought $508,480 worth of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) on Tuesday, October 23. $105,960 worth of stock was bought by Subramaniam Shivan S. on Wednesday, November 21.

Another recent and important Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Michael Ruttledge Joining Citizens Financial Group as Chief Information Officer – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 36,010 shares to 562,980 valued at $64.39M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) stake by 47,202 shares and now owns 169,112 shares. Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Citizens Financial Group had 6 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 18 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, December 11 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CFG in report on Monday, October 22 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CFG shares while 207 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 431.19 million shares or 2.09% less from 440.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.