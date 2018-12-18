Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 45.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 50,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 61,271 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $804,000, down from 111,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 6.60M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 53.75% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity Flex – Model no. 728317, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage; 09/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Flex, Ltd. (FLEX); 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/04/2018 – FLEX SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 26C, EST. 31C; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS GROUP AIR.PA – AIRBUS LAUNCHES NEW CABIN-FLEX OPTION FOR A380 WITH QANTAS; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM E-L

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 87.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 10,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 22,838 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $809,000, up from 12,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 10.75 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages of preparing’ Fox bid; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017; 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Universal patent aims for cheaper, reliable way to direct ride cars – Orlando Business Journal” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominating the home entertainment landscape – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Fool.com published: “AT&T Is Streamlining Its Streaming Strategy – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, American Express, Bristol-Myers, T-Mobile and General Motors – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hulu heads for 23M subscribers, celebrates ‘robust’ live TV growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $550,461 activity. $282,799 worth of stock was sold by BACON KENNETH J on Monday, December 10.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wunderlich maintained it with “Buy” rating and $78.0 target in Wednesday, September 16 report. Moffett Nathanson upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 12 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 27 report. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, June 26. Macquarie Research maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, September 29 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 6. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 25 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, November 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Wednesday, May 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $3800 target. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Franklin Resources holds 34.14M shares. Cullinan holds 1.21% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 471,804 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 0.58% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 850,114 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt has 132,815 shares. Main Street Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 7,599 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Rothschild Invest Il owns 6,935 shares. Moors Cabot accumulated 31,492 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Greystone Mgmt Ltd Liability has 238,763 shares for 3.65% of their portfolio. Prudential Finance invested in 12.02 million shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 438,000 shares. Azimuth Capital Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 236,486 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.49% or 445,797 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Australian Market Notably Lower – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sundance Energy Provides December 2018 Operational Update – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 27, 2018 : FEYE, GE, INTC, OHI, ABEV, AET, FLEX, FB, AAPL, MRO, VSH, MSFT – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Data (FDC) Introduces Two Clover Devices in Argentina – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Emerging Market Stocks to Buy on This Dip – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Flextronics International Ltd. had 57 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by Citigroup. Argus Research upgraded the shares of FLEX in report on Friday, January 29 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, October 27. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $22 target in Tuesday, February 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Friday, October 9. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by Zacks. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, September 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 2 by Zacks. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, October 5. As per Sunday, October 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 18 sales for $3.59 million activity. Li Jennifer also sold $593 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on Monday, October 15. Britt Douglas had sold 8,513 shares worth $117,285 on Monday, July 2. Another trade for 2,298 shares valued at $30,940 was made by Tan Lay Koon on Thursday, August 16. ONETTO MARC A had bought 11,500 shares worth $97,632 on Tuesday, December 4. On Tuesday, June 19 Bennett David P sold $153,309 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 10,576 shares. Humphries Paul sold 99,695 shares worth $1.44 million.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $126.47M for 7.96 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold FLEX shares while 88 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 479.55 million shares or 0.31% less from 481.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Claar Advsrs Lc reported 600,000 shares stake. Cipher Lp reported 0.41% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Northern holds 1.14 million shares. The Maryland-based Campbell And Invest Adviser Lc has invested 0.15% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.18M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers Inc reported 35,489 shares. Artal owns 250,000 shares. Lateef Management Limited Partnership reported 2.40M shares. Regions Financial reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.01% or 33,073 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.75 million shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Retail Bank Of America De owns 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 4.04M shares. Moreover, Capital has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Contour Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.73% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).