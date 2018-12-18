Compass Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 3.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compass Capital Management Inc sold 7,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,044 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.66 million, down from 259,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $105.25. About 324,284 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 14.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 123,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,993 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $56.14 million, up from 835,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 2.42M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63

Among 40 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Notable Thursday Option Activity: PDFS, VRTX, WDC – Nasdaq" on December 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: "36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session – Benzinga" published on November 28, 2018, Investorplace.com published: "How Hard Will the Huawei Scandal Hit American Stocks? – Investorplace.com" on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Western Digital (WDC) Q4 Earnings Top Expectations – Nasdaq" published on July 26, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com's news article titled: "2 Chip Stocks Downgraded Amid Semiconductor Sell-Off – Schaeffers Research" with publication date: November 20, 2018.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $39.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 481,495 shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $100.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.85 million activity. The insider LONG MARK P sold 24,938 shares worth $1.77M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2.

Among 35 analysts covering Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 28 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $232.77M for 17.66 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.25% EPS growth.