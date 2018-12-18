Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 83.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 31,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,587 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.24 million, up from 37,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.52. About 3.33M shares traded or 62.90% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has declined 11.86% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Computer Task Group Inc (CTG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 83,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Computer Task Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 26,443 shares traded. Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) has declined 16.93% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTG News: 20/04/2018 – Computer Task Group, Incorporated Announces Final Results of its Modified “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer; 20/03/2018 – Computer Task to Recommend Eliminating Its Classified Bd Structure, Transitioning to Single Class of Directors to Be Elected Annuall; 19/04/2018 – Computer Task 1Q Rev $82.8M; 20/03/2018 – CTG: If Approved, All Directors Elected on or After 2021 Annual Meeting Will Be Subject to Annual Elections; 19/04/2018 – Computer Task 1Q EPS 3c; 20/03/2018 – CTG – WILL RECOMMEND TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS A CORPORATE GOVERNANCE INITIATIVE TO TRANSITION TO A SINGLE CLASS OF DIRECTORS TO BE ELECTED ANNUALLY; 19/04/2018 – Computer Task Sees 2Q Adj EPS 6c-Adj EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – Computer Task Sees 2Q EPS 5c-EPS 9c; 19/04/2018 – COMPUTER TASK GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 REV $343 MLN TO $357 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – Computer Task Group, Inc Announces Preliminary Results of Its Modified “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer

Among 4 analysts covering Computer Task (NASDAQ:CTG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Computer Task had 7 analyst reports since October 23, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, October 23. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, April 17. On Wednesday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Barrington Research on Friday, June 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.51, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 2 investors sold CTG shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 4.18% more from 7.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 13,505 shares. Northern Corporation reported 66,241 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). Australia-based Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0% in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). Cove Street Cap holds 0.09% or 170,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 988,568 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) for 288,662 shares. Zacks Management has invested 0% in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). 302,982 are held by Granahan Mgmt Ma. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp owns 15,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 72,057 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Communication. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 108,636 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group Incorporated One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 931 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0% or 6,365 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 38,585 shares to 5,431 shares, valued at $368,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,925 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).