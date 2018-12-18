Concourse Capital Management Llc decreased Encana Corp (Call) (ECA) stake by 98.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Concourse Capital Management Llc sold 386,738 shares as Encana Corp (Call) (ECA)’s stock declined 48.13%. The Concourse Capital Management Llc holds 7,500 shares with $127,000 value, down from 394,238 last quarter. Encana Corp (Call) now has $5.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 11.37 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 46.66% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Carolina Financial (CARO) stake by 48.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 40,659 shares as Carolina Financial (CARO)’s stock declined 20.31%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 42,495 shares with $1.60 million value, down from 83,154 last quarter. Carolina Financial now has $693.93M valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.93. About 32,818 shares traded. Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) has declined 12.65% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CARO’s profit will be $15.03 million for 11.54 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Carolina Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carolina Financial had 2 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Tuesday, July 10 to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform”.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Shotspotter stake by 54,243 shares to 251,704 valued at $15.43M in 2018Q3. It also upped Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) stake by 14,479 shares and now owns 280,741 shares. Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was raised too.

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased Spotify Technology S A stake by 10,009 shares to 32,262 valued at $5.32M in 2018Q3. It also upped Monster Beverage Corp New stake by 48,689 shares and now owns 103,351 shares. Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) was raised too.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ECA’s profit will be $153.36M for 8.81 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Encana had 7 analyst reports since October 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, October 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, November 20. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, November 5 to “Market Perform”. Macquarie Research downgraded Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) on Wednesday, November 28 to “Neutral” rating.