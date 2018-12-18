Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 35.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 7,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,547 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.92M, down from 20,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $171.68. About 2.36M shares traded or 11.47% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,090 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48,000, down from 10,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 19.75M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 1,858 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.24% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 25,463 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.22 million shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na invested in 4,475 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability holds 4,540 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Davenport Co Ltd Com, Virginia-based fund reported 2,862 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 60,600 shares. 22,306 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. Bourgeon Limited Company holds 0.18% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 1,590 shares. Family holds 11,072 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated reported 3,096 shares stake. The New York-based Capstone Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Stonebridge Cap Limited Company accumulated 14,320 shares. Archon Partners Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 8,900 shares. Kistler has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $487.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 49,735 shares to 143,519 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 13,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Among 25 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Constellation Brands had 99 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, June 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, April 11. The firm has “Negative” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 16 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, June 30. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 16 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, September 17 the stock rating was initiated by Nomura with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 7 report. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, November 29.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $68.05 million activity. The insider SANDS ROBERT sold 151,060 shares worth $33.79M. 148,773 shares were sold by SANDS RICHARD, worth $33.28 million on Friday, October 19.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on January, 4. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 2.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $2 per share. STZ’s profit will be $388.53 million for 20.94 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.87 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor Inc owns 2.01M shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees reported 197,308 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Stellar Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 11,863 shares. Muhlenkamp Commerce Inc holds 0.5% or 26,430 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kwmg Limited Liability Company has 0.66% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 58,214 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt owns 61,429 shares. Saratoga Invest Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hayek Kallen Invest reported 2.43% stake. Moors & Cabot reported 215,044 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division stated it has 512,165 shares. Private Inc holds 2.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 180,460 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap invested in 0.47% or 21,600 shares. Hilltop Inc holds 0.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 38,402 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank stated it has 0.88% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 2.04 million are held by Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avangrid Inc by 156,893 shares to 322,420 shares, valued at $15.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 38,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,627 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Friday, April 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, October 28. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, August 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 4 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 1. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PFE in report on Tuesday, November 29 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Bank of America. Jefferies maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Thursday, April 7. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $39 target.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. The insider OLSON LAURIE J sold 10,214 shares worth $418,774.