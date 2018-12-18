Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 15.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Contrarian Capital Management Llc acquired 560,004 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock declined 26.60%. The Contrarian Capital Management Llc holds 4.13 million shares with $42.31M value, up from 3.57M last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $4.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 12.46 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 42.39% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 31.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 619,216 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 5.88%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 1.35 million shares with $80.55M value, down from 1.97 million last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $64.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 874,316 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 16.84% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/03/2018 – Improving US Household and Business Fundamentals Point to Higher US Sales Ahead: Scotiabank Economics; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SEES CYBERSECURITY AS KEY PRIORITY FOR INDUSTRY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations

Among 6 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Caesars had 7 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 19 by Oppenheimer.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $172,937 activity. Benninger Thomas M. bought $319,390 worth of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Tuesday, November 20. Roca Marco sold $146,453 worth of stock or 17,834 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold CZR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 752.94 million shares or 2.02% more from 738.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 2.3% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). D E Shaw & holds 0.18% or 14.68M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison Prns has invested 0.69% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 687 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate reported 0% stake. Frontier Mngmt reported 211,405 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 40,562 shares. 6.26 million were reported by Incline Ltd Liability. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.11 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Contrarian Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.13M shares or 3.72% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Company stated it has 6.00M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Marathon Trading Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 171,659 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Lc has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 425,287 shares.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased Penn Va Corp New stake by 3,782 shares to 789,767 valued at $63.61 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Alcoa Corp stake by 1.07M shares and now owns 69,046 shares. Caesars Entmt Corp was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia had 6 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 27 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 29 by Canaccord Genuity.