Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Ecopetrol S A (EC) stake by 80.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 40,637 shares as Ecopetrol S A (EC)’s stock declined 14.23%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 9,942 shares with $268,000 value, down from 50,579 last quarter. Ecopetrol S A now has $722.22B valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 1.11M shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has risen 59.21% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Ecopetrol to focus on expansion, trade after budget cut -CEO; 13/03/2018 – ECOPETROL TO REDEEM $350M BOND EARLY; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol: Spill of Mud, Oil and Gas That Occurred March 12-15 Is Under Control; 03/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SAYS LISAMA 158 WELL & SPILL HAVE BEEN SEALED; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 13/03/2018 – Colombia’s Ecopetrol to pre-pay $350 mln in bonds; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL SA – ESTIMATES QUANTITY OF OIL THAT FLOWED INTO WATER SOURCES AT 550 BARRELS, MIXED WITH MUD AND RAINWATER; 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL `COMFORTABLE’ WITH GOVT HOLDING 88.5% STAKE: CEO; 03/05/2018 – Ecopetrol 1Q Net COP2.817T; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEEKS TO BUY OIL RESERVES, ESPECIALLY MEXICO, BRAZIL

FAIRFAX INDIA HLDGS CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) had a decrease of 20.47% in short interest. FFXDF’s SI was 64,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 20.47% from 81,100 shares previously. With 35,400 avg volume, 2 days are for FAIRFAX INDIA HLDGS CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)’s short sellers to cover FFXDF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 50,182 shares traded or 92.80% up from the average. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The firm invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. It has a 15.19 P/E ratio. It also offers grain procurement, testing, storage, and collateral management solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.62, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold EC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 56.03 million shares or 4.18% more from 53.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) stake by 6,630 shares to 10,486 valued at $2.07 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) stake by 232,836 shares and now owns 296,026 shares. Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) was raised too.

