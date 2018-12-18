First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (USCR) by 51.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 21,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,175 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.90 million, up from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 319,849 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 52.74% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.74% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 26.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 500,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.25 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 42.17M shares traded or 107.82% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Futures climb heading into Fed meeting – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Oracle Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Oracle Earnings Put Analyst Cloud Concerns to Rest? – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle sues over Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Earnings: Decent, Even If Not Overly Exciting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 75,661 shares to 536,540 shares, valued at $44.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 25,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sector Weight” rating on Tuesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, June 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 16 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Thursday, June 22. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, January 3 report. Wedbush downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 20 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Wednesday, March 16. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $45 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, December 17, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macguire Cheswick And Tuttle Invest Counsel Limited Co has 1.42% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Guardian Life Insurance Of America, New York-based fund reported 8,002 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated stated it has 17,979 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Mairs, Minnesota-based fund reported 32,092 shares. 47,309 are owned by Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 9,236 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Ser Limited Company has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 12 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 2,451 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 6.86% or 20.90M shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,477 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.51% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fishman Jay A Mi reported 119,791 shares. Osborne Partners Ltd Llc invested in 66,044 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Eagle Global Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 66,543 shares stake.

Among 7 analysts covering U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. U.S. Concrete has $9800 highest and $74 lowest target. $83.60’s average target is 141.27% above currents $34.65 stock price. U.S. Concrete had 17 analyst reports since November 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 1 by DA Davidson. The rating was initiated by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, June 9. The stock of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by SunTrust. The stock of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, November 3. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 8 report. The stock of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 5 by Stephens. Stifel Nicolaus maintained U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) on Tuesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7800 target in Friday, April 13 report.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 8 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $53,883 activity. The insider Sutherland Colin McGill sold $4,744. On Tuesday, November 20 the insider Rayner Robert Martin bought $176,273. Shares for $12,938 were bought by LUNDIN MICHAEL D. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider Cellar Kurt Matthew bought $96,600. 9,000 shares valued at $463,068 were sold by SANDBROOK WILLIAM J on Thursday, July 26. 500 shares valued at $17,500 were bought by BEHRING DAVID ANDREW on Monday, November 19.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $160.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income by 126,778 shares to 271,866 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hodges Small Cap Fund (HDPSX) by 30,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,260 shares, and cut its stake in Hodges Small (HDSMX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold USCR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.91 million shares or 6.65% less from 19.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 10,053 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 43,830 were reported by South Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) or 109,905 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 5,211 shares. 18,800 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has invested 0.01% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Loomis Sayles And LP reported 86,531 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gm Advisory Group, New York-based fund reported 82,165 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 90,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hodges Capital reported 2.59% stake. California-based Rbf Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Stifel Fincl reported 129,316 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eqis Mgmt holds 0.02% or 6,021 shares in its portfolio.

More recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why US Concrete Rose 20.5% in November – Nasdaq” on December 09, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “US Concrete: Weekly Swing Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Construction Materials & Machinery, Restaurants & Eateries – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018 was also an interesting one.