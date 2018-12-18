Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 513,428 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $77.06 million, down from 517,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $134.02. About 4.66M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 12.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 256,549 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.58M, up from 227,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 1.36M shares traded or 105.78% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 5.37% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.37% the S&P500.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H also sold $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $645.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 56,842 shares to 222,036 shares, valued at $36.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73B for 27.02 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, October 10. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $143 target in Thursday, January 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, January 9. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 11 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 24 by Topeka Capital Markets. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $196 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Piper Jaffray. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $155 target in Thursday, July 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Auxier Asset Management stated it has 44,228 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy stated it has 166,407 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 1.06% or 54,358 shares in its portfolio. 20,267 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp. The Sweden-based Nordea Investment has invested 0.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Southpoint Cap Advsr Lp reported 400,000 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 0.99% or 370,055 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Limited Liability reported 6,583 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. London Com Of Virginia reported 946,873 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1.04 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 689,468 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Hartline Invest invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New Jersey-based Groesbeck Invest Management Corporation Nj has invested 0.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Natl Trust Communication stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 28 shares.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $253.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 5,501 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.92, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold KYN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 28.11 million shares or 8.84% more from 25.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zazove Lc has 0.05% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). The Indiana-based Old National Financial Bank In has invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Johnson Investment Counsel holds 12,164 shares. Janney Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 149,218 shares. Mngmt Professionals owns 250 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 149,218 shares. Schnieders Capital Limited Company has invested 1.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Manhattan accumulated 4,672 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Northern has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Sfe Counsel holds 2.15% or 312,921 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Ltd holds 0.06% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 133,285 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors reported 85,578 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 31,000 were reported by Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability. D L Carlson Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since December 17, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $148,900 activity.