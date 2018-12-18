Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 45.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 256,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.94% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 821,084 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.47 million, up from 564,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.79% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 336,949 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 45.13% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 09/04/2018 Tupperware Brands Updates First Quarter Guidance; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 8.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 38,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 409,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63M, down from 448,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 89.12M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Health-Care Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion–Update; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE; 06/03/2018 – Port of Long Beach Launches Data-Sharing Project with GE Transportation to Improve Cargo Flow Efficiencies Amid Record Volumes; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Aviation Rev $7.11B; 09/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business – sources (Reuters) – General Electric Co; 25/04/2018 – GE Sticks With KPMG as Auditor Despite Calls to End Relationship; 13/03/2018 – At GE, KPMG Keeps its 109-Year Streak Alive; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afms Cl D Rtg On GE Comm’l Mtg Corp. Series 2005-C1; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $948.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 7,500 shares to 156,615 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dundee Corp Cl A (DDEJF) by 1.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Among 10 analysts covering Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Tupperware Brands Corporation had 31 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, January 28. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TUP in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 18 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Sell” on Tuesday, July 31. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, September 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 11 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 26 report. The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by Bank of America. The stock has “” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold TUP shares while 94 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 5.40% less from 40.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Gotham Asset Management Lc accumulated 51,912 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Research Advsrs has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Voya Inv Lc accumulated 0.01% or 122,370 shares. Mcclain Value Management Ltd Company owns 151,831 shares for 6.86% of their portfolio. Ent Ser Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability stated it has 37,767 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,912 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 3.99 million shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 17,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Management reported 105,975 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 32,540 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 20,560 shares.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER on Tuesday, November 6. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $499,200 was made by DSOUZA FRANCISCO on Wednesday, November 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpha Cubed Llc holds 107,129 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 6,841 shares. Ithaka Grp Incorporated Lc owns 11,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Bank Trust holds 0.45% or 222,024 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 43.00 million shares. Salem Invest Counselors has 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 218,159 shares. Fairpointe Limited holds 0.01% or 48,500 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Mgmt has invested 0.19% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bbr Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 12,174 shares. Swedbank, Sweden-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. First Washington Corp holds 6,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 98,393 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt stated it has 53,967 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap invested in 0.07% or 31,098 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 16,545 shares.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 110,273 shares to 390,662 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.56B for 10.32 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.