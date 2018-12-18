Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 13.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc sold 15,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,166 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.09M, down from 110,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 10.85M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 1.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 4,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,943 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $82.90 million, up from 348,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $201.98. About 1.92 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $18.46 million activity. Another trade for 23,000 shares valued at $5.22M was sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E. $1.49 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by Vachris Roland Michael on Monday, October 15. JELINEK W CRAIG sold $5.03M worth of stock or 22,500 shares. 2,049 shares valued at $458,976 were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M on Monday, October 22. Murphy James P. had sold 15,000 shares worth $3.29 million. 4,163 shares were sold by GALANTI RICHARD A, worth $945,940 on Tuesday, October 30.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Holiday Gifts You Shouldn’t Buy at Costco – The Motley Fool” on November 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Watch When Costco Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Expect When Costco Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco Stock Looks Good After Its Post-Earnings Plunge – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports November Sales Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, June 1. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, December 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, April 7 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets initiated Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Tuesday, May 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $169 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200.0 target in Monday, October 2 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of COST in report on Wednesday, May 30 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 3. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 5 by Deutsche Bank.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Cl A by 8,318 shares to 32,800 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 894,624 shares, and cut its stake in Sgs Sa Adr (SGSOY).

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn stated it has 48,487 shares. Sabal Trust holds 0.02% or 900 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc has invested 0.43% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sunbelt Securities has 0.44% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,464 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Lc reported 6,657 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 751 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Apriem Advsr stated it has 0.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv owns 2,550 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Ims Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,156 shares. Zacks Investment invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lourd Capital Limited has invested 2.98% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wellington Management Group Llp reported 0.51% stake.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 13.18 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $92 target in Friday, April 7 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 21. Credit Suisse upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 2 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 3. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Long-Term Buy” rating by Hilliard Lyons on Wednesday, June 7. The rating was maintained by TD Securities with “Hold” on Thursday, August 6. BMO Capital Markets initiated it with “Market Perform” rating and $78 target in Friday, December 2 report. On Wednesday, January 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. The insider Hansen Neil A sold 2,798 shares worth $214,914. Spellings James M Jr had sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620 on Wednesday, November 28. 15,850 shares valued at $1.22 million were sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Rosenthal David S sold $614,337. Corson Bradley W had sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26 million. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of stock or 7,855 shares.