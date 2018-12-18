Blair William & Company increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 2.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 18,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 802,619 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $75.91 million, up from 784,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 2.72 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 18,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,591 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.30M, up from 189,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $179.55. About 885,141 shares traded or 21.66% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 10,841 shares to 17,329 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 158,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,476 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 20,995 are held by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company. 182,305 are held by Van Eck Associates. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 26,363 shares. Ccm Advisers has invested 0.55% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Piedmont Invest Incorporated has 0.78% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 195,633 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.23% or 18,133 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank Company owns 39,864 shares. Markston Intll Lc holds 1.24% or 122,603 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc reported 576,913 shares stake. Sigma Planning Corp owns 65,973 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 8,930 shares. D E Shaw & Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.78M shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt accumulated 165,370 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. 42,450 shares valued at $3.82 million were sold by Gosebruch Henry O on Thursday, November 29. $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by TILTON GLENN F. GONZALEZ RICHARD A had sold 16,850 shares worth $1.50M. 94,140 shares valued at $8.81M were sold by Schumacher Laura J on Tuesday, December 4. On Friday, August 17 SEVERINO MICHAEL sold $4.88M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 50,000 shares. On Wednesday, December 12 CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 60,000 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities on Friday, December 18 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $66.0 target in Wednesday, October 11 report. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Friday, June 10. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Wednesday, April 19 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Monday, November 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 22 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 5 by Barclays Capital. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 22 report. The rating was initiated by William Blair on Friday, February 5 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, November 20.

Among 17 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 60 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, November 13. On Friday, April 15 the stock rating was initiated by Compass Point with “Neutral”. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 10 by Wells Fargo. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185.0 target in Wednesday, September 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 18 by Evercore. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, September 14. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 19 by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, December 21 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 9 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 4.27M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Regions Corp stated it has 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Kensico Capital Mngmt Corp holds 405,000 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Advisory Research invested in 0.01% or 3,113 shares. Synovus Corp has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,146 shares. 2,790 were accumulated by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. 61,116 are owned by Raymond James And Assoc. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 109,456 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mairs & Power Inc reported 1,000 shares. Tiger Glob Mngmt Ltd holds 1.21% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Investors holds 0.09% or 850,000 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 10,915 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Dubuque National Bank & Trust accumulated 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio.