Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 33.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 674,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $248.53 million, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.35. About 361,076 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 11.31% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 14.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 27,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,599 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.26 million, down from 186,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $593.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 40,027 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 40.14% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.14% the S&P500.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc by 1.96 million shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $11.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 271,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold SPR shares while 117 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 98.80 million shares or 4.52% less from 103.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 87,820 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Franklin Res owns 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 32,407 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 98,712 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 5,964 are held by Regentatlantic Capital Lc. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 5.15 million shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 19,600 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested in 201,344 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.06% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). C M Bidwell And Limited holds 47 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 229,062 shares. Newtyn Mngmt Lc accumulated 4.31% or 275,000 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 350 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc holds 2,300 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 1.67M shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Among 23 analysts covering Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Spirit Aerosystems had 84 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) rating on Wednesday, June 21. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $6800 target. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Monday, January 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 28 by Canaccord Genuity. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, February 4 report. Bernstein maintained Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) rating on Thursday, November 2. Bernstein has “Buy” rating and $98.0 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 2 with “Outperform”. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) on Tuesday, January 5 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 2. The company was initiated on Thursday, January 19 by Suntrust Robinson. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of SPR in report on Thursday, September 7 with “Buy” rating.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2311.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 109,815 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $101.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).