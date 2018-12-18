Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) had a decrease of 4.24% in short interest. FCPT’s SI was 2.78M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 4.24% from 2.90M shares previously. With 308,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)’s short sellers to cover FCPT’s short positions. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 197,461 shares traded. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has risen 9.12% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FCPT News: 30/04/2018 – FCPT REPORTS PURCHASE OF A POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN RESTAURANT; 15/03/2018 FCPT Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q Rev $34.8M; 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 35C, EST. 35C; 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q REV. $34.8M, EST. $34.8M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCPT); 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q EPS 26c; 25/05/2018 – Four Corners Property: Sale Is Result of Unsolicited Offer at Cash Cap Rate of Slightly Over 5%

Criterion Capital Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 35.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Criterion Capital Management Llc sold 183,401 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Criterion Capital Management Llc holds 338,307 shares with $55.64 million value, down from 521,708 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $415.52B valuation. The stock increased 3.14% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $144.59. About 15.40 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – EU Justice Commissioner held “constructive” talks with Facebook’s Sandberg; 19/03/2018 – There is some sentiment among investors that Facebook is “the worst of the FAANGs,” Cramer adds; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is looking for engineers to build its own chips; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – The development follows Facebook’s efforts to purge IRA-related accounts from its network; 29/05/2018 – Vertafore Adds Property & Casualty Proposal Capabilities to AMS360; 05/04/2018 – OpenSecrets.org: SCOOP: As the 2016 election wound down, a #DarkMoney group created targeted ads for Facebook & Google with an; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: WILL ‘LIKELY’ CHANGE DATA METHODOLOGY OVER TIME; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: FTC Investigating Facebook; 03/05/2018 – DD: UNDERSTANDING FACEBOOK’S NEW PRIVACY TOOLS: LIVE

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It has a 21.44 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant properties.

More notable recent Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FCPT Announces Disposition of Darden-Leased Restaurant Property for $5.5 Million – Business Wire” on December 14, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FCPT Announces Acquisition of Six Restaurant Properties from Brookfield Properties for $7.5 million – Business Wire” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Four Corners Property Trust declares $0.2875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Four Corners Property Trust: Breaking Out – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Four Corners Property Trust closes on two more restaurants in WPG dea. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Bug Exposes Photos of 6.8M Users to Outside Developers – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Facebook (FB) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “How Facebook (FB) Stock Will Bounce Back – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, FB, WTW – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: No Bottom In Sight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 16.73 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.88 million on Wednesday, November 14. On Tuesday, November 27 Taylor Susan J.S. sold $308,017 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,268 shares. 9,522 shares valued at $1.72 million were sold by Wehner David M. on Wednesday, August 15. Stretch Colin sold $161,858 worth of stock or 750 shares. Zuckerberg Mark sold 480,000 shares worth $96.67 million. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $813,248. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.19 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, November 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 71,608 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. America First Investment Advsr Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 40 shares. Hilton Capital Management Lc owns 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,112 shares. 3G Partners Limited Partnership owns 56,558 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Fundsmith Llp has 6.57% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 127,657 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt holds 29.57 million shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Tb Alternative Assets Limited owns 45,400 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 1,405 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Lc stated it has 351,692 shares. Btc Capital Incorporated reported 20,610 shares. Moreover, Peak Asset Management Llc has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 29,845 were reported by Moors And Cabot Inc. 44,917 are held by Arrow. Legacy Capital Prns Incorporated holds 7,422 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio.