Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 11.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 3,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,573 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.41 million, up from 33,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $69.43. About 803,071 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 156.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 575,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 942,084 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $155.22 million, up from 366,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.82. About 11.36M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration

Ctc Llc, which manages about $68.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 4,849 shares to 23,262 shares, valued at $99.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (Call) by 21,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,842 shares, and cut its stake in Ipath S&P500 Vix (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.32, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWKS shares while 193 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 138.64 million shares or 0.70% less from 139.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,811 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Company, New York-based fund reported 190 shares. Johnson Group stated it has 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 14,687 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 40,179 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Patten Group Incorporated reported 1,000 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares, a West Virginia-based fund reported 60,952 shares. State Teachers Retirement owns 295,198 shares. Midas Mgmt Corp holds 1.28% or 31,500 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Polaris Greystone Finance Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 1,474 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.06% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $248.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Janus Short Duration I by 75,401 shares to 12,205 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advisorshs Ranger Eqy (HDGE) by 46,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,808 shares, and cut its stake in Health Insurance Innov (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $4.09 million activity.