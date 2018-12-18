Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 37.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 1,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $253.58. About 2.10M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in James Financial Grp (BOTJ) by 11.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,317 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.15 million, up from 178,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in James Financial Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 706 shares traded. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) has declined 7.44% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BOTJ News: 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl: 1Q Net Interest Income Before the Provision for Loan Losses $5.33M; 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl: 1Q Return on Avg Assets Rose to 0.72%; 20/04/2018 DJ Bank of the James Financial Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOTJ); 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl 1Q EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – Bank of the James Fincl: 1Q Total Assets $653.6M

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $204.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 77,000 shares to 71,850 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 8,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,750 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX).

Among 27 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 106 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, November 3. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, July 13. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, April 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, January 12 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 16 report. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 12. The company was initiated on Friday, October 2 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $28.26 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.65 million was made by BURKE RICHARD T on Thursday, September 13. Nelson Steven H sold $7.05M worth of stock or 26,033 shares. Shares for $779,001 were sold by WILENSKY GAIL R on Wednesday, July 18. Shares for $45,262 were sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin on Wednesday, July 18. 5,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.32M were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Howe Rusling Inc stated it has 2.51% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Btc Capital Management Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 14,869 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Naples Global Advisors reported 0.6% stake. Sns Finance Group Ltd Com reported 9,692 shares. Srb has 2,085 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated reported 28,285 shares. 8,305 were accumulated by Bremer National Association. Capital Planning Advsr Llc accumulated 11,910 shares. West Chester Advsrs Inc holds 0.37% or 1,115 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Asset Management Llp invested 6.26% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ifrah Fincl holds 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,595 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt reported 5,347 shares stake. 7,046 are held by Hays Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company.