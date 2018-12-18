Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Automatc Data Proc (ADP) stake by 22.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired 2,225 shares as Automatc Data Proc (ADP)’s stock declined 4.96%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 12,225 shares with $1.84M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Automatc Data Proc now has $56.86B valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $129.89. About 5.01 million shares traded or 129.71% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 18 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 21 reduced and sold their stock positions in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II. The hedge funds in our database reported: 6.27 million shares, up from 5.93 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 14 Increased: 10 New Position: 8.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. holds 0.95% of its portfolio in First Trust Senior Floating Rat for 602,481 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 71,243 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gradient Investments Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 336,592 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.21% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 59,482 shares.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $302.31 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 21.49 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 210,596 shares traded or 67.69% up from the average. First Trust Senior Floating Rat (FCT) has declined 9.89% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.89% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Automatic Data Processing had 7 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 1. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, August 13.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $32.46 million activity. Perrotti Thomas J sold $137,507 worth of stock or 950 shares. $1.37M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Eberhard Michael C. On Friday, June 29 Bonarti Michael A sold $314,670 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 2,372 shares. O’Brien Dermot J had sold 10,946 shares worth $1.58 million on Friday, August 31. Rodriguez Carlos A also sold $9.06 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, November 15. $1.74 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Ayala John. Siegmund Jan had sold 8,323 shares worth $1.20M.

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) stake by 35,902 shares to 1.06M valued at $35.85 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced North American Const stake by 105,000 shares and now owns 742,500 shares. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

