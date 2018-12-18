Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp (CUBI) by 29.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 48,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,139 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.04M, up from 165,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 165,785 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 31.68% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.68% the S&P500.

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 230.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 16,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $666,000, up from 6,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 4.34M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 19.95% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 30/04/2018 – Gap Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Mind the Gap: Women in Technology; 17/03/2018 – The Gap Comes Back Into Style — Barron’s; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS GAP ‘BB+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Old Navy to open 60 stores this year, driving Gap’s growth; 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPS); 14/03/2018 – GAP – ANNOUNCED NEW GOAL FOR ALL OF ITS TIER 1 SUPPLIERS TO MAKE TRANSITION FROM A CASH-BASED SYSTEM TO DIGITAL PAYMENTS BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – New Industrial Revolution: The Gap Between Value of Capital and Value of Jobs Widens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Gap Inc.: Board Member Katherine Tsang Not Standing for Re-Election

Among 36 analysts covering The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 28 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Gap Inc. had 191 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 1 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Market Perform”. On Wednesday, July 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Friday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Friday, November 17 by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Friday, November 18 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 1 with “Hold”. Mizuho downgraded The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) rating on Wednesday, September 30. Mizuho has “Underperform” rating and $26 target. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, August 18. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 28 report. Robert W. Baird maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Friday, August 19 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold GPS shares while 134 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 196.83 million shares or 7.38% less from 212.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability holds 4,904 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 456,139 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 184,262 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Petrus Tru Lta reported 0.05% stake. Mirae Asset Investments invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Qcm Cayman invested in 1.9% or 20,018 shares. Axa stated it has 640,562 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 10,305 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fil accumulated 8,953 shares. Schroder Inv Management reported 1.90M shares. Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.01% or 1.53 million shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 2,186 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested in 4,154 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $282.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 28,737 shares to 32,480 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since December 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $483,327 activity.

Among 8 analysts covering Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Customers Bancorp had 30 analyst reports since October 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50.0 target in Thursday, October 26 report. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, January 26 by Maxim Group. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Boenning & Scattergood. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Sandler O’Neill maintained it with “Hold” rating and $33.0 target in Friday, January 26 report. The rating was maintained by Wood on Friday, April 28 with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, October 30. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Monday, December 19 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold CUBI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 23.81 million shares or 2.57% less from 24.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 72,836 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 381 shares. Sageworth Tru Company reported 5,776 shares. Zpr Invest Mgmt owns 46,282 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Baldwin Invest Llc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Invesco owns 80,497 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eqis Management owns 0.05% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 35,035 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 51,800 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Sei Invests Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). 12,737 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 34,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Corp stated it has 385,963 shares or 0% of all its holdings.