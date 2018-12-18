Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) investors sentiment decreased to 2.31 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.05, from 2.36 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 30 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 13 sold and decreased stock positions in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II. The investment professionals in our database now own: 7.19 million shares, up from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 19 New Position: 11.

Dalton Investments Llc increased Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) stake by 22.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dalton Investments Llc acquired 35,600 shares as Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Dalton Investments Llc holds 193,400 shares with $6.69M value, up from 157,800 last quarter. Dr Reddys Labs Ltd now has $6.16B valuation. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 128,602 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 7.61% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 26/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S COMMENTS ON PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE INJECTION; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Form 483: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., 3/9/2018; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA ENTERED PARTNERSHIP W/ DR. REDDY’S FOR INDIAN MKT; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED FORM 483 FOR HYDERABAD PLANT; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS AUDIT OF API HYDERABAD PLANT IN TELENGANA BY U.S. FDA COMPLETED ON MARCH 16; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – APPOINTS EREZ ISRAELI AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED 4 OBSERVATIONS FOR API HYDERABAD PLANT; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – U.S FDA ISSUES FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS FOR API UNIT AT HYDERABAD

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $687.51 million. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 5.29 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock increased 1.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 132,047 shares traded. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) has risen 1.14% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.14% the S&P500.