Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp Partnership Shares (PAA) by 9.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 21,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,964 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.23 million, up from 226,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp Partnership Shares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 3.63 million shares traded or 39.86% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 18.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $154.40M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.78. About 3.44 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 25/05/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA TO PAY $40 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OVER RURAL CALL COMPLETION -STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Under New T-Mobile Ownership, Sprint Would Benefit From Reduced Operating and Capital Investment Costs, Lower Leverage, Improved Liquidity; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION; 26/03/2018 – T-Mobile at Company Roadshow Hosted By equinet Bank AG Today; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis holds 472,613 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Franklin Res stated it has 4.57M shares. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 334 are owned by Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Co. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 1,581 shares. Yorktown Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 4,200 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 4,899 are held by Wolverine Asset Management. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,900 shares. Architects holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 206 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc has 3,455 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.16% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). World holds 3.00M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Optimum Inv Advisors holds 233 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $989.03M and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 850,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $41.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33M and $168.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Common Stock (NYSE:WMB) by 153,049 shares to 613,560 shares, valued at $16.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 30,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,639 shares, and cut its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 81,151 shares. Beach Counsel Inc Pa invested in 0.27% or 111,050 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.01% or 352,000 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Communications reported 237,941 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 66,805 shares. Heronetta Mngmt LP holds 266,153 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 6,485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Kistler reported 2,205 shares stake. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owns 92,895 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First Trust owns 13,788 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0.01% stake. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 10,825 shares. Homrich Berg reported 0.05% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

