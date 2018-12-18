Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 200% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $850,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $140.66. About 295,610 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 0.09% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 13.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 8,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,693 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.19 million, up from 57,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 2.49M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B

Among 27 analysts covering Diageo (NYSE:DEO), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Diageo had 46 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, September 28. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 13 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 11 by BNP Paribas. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 31. The stock of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Friday, July 31. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, September 13, the company rating was downgraded by Berenberg. The stock of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, January 30 by Liberum Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 19 by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diageo Is Right To Concentrate On Its Stars – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “These Distillers Should Gain as Whiskey’s Popularity Grows – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo Is The Best Alcohol Stock To Buy Now Using Key Value And Income Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Might Be the Most Anticipated Marijuana Deal of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo Streamlines Products – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

More important recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BB&T Committing To Tech Over M&A To Drive Growth – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “BB&T local leader’s role eliminated as part of management streamlining efforts – Philadelphia Business Journal”, Prnewswire.com published: “BB&T makes $500000, five-year commitment to fund ‘Ron Clark Academy Training Day’ for teachers – PRNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 32 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BB&T Corp had 115 analyst reports since July 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co upgraded the shares of BBT in report on Tuesday, March 27 to “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Thursday, October 5. Susquehanna maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Thursday, January 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, January 18. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 15 to “Market Perform”. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 26.

