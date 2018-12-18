Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 7.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 4,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,012 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.46 million, up from 58,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.15. About 1.82 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 20.73% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) by 43.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $953,000, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Cathay Gen Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 279,565 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 15.15% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 27 analysts covering LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. LyondellBasell had 97 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Monday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 16 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 12 by Alembic. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of LYB in report on Tuesday, October 3 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 22 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $122 target in Tuesday, July 10 report.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $483.83 million activity. $443,150 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) was bought by Buchanan Robin W.T. on Thursday, December 6.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Five Below, The Hanover Insurance Group, Advance Auto Parts, Kosmos Energy, LyondellBasell Industries NV, and Vornado Realty Trust â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Buy Chico’s FAS – Cramer’s Lightning Round (11/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell, steelworkers union begin contract talks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Union rallies outside LyondellBasell refinery over labor talks – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,113 shares to 64,755 shares, valued at $17.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,880 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 42 investors sold LYB shares while 254 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 268.84 million shares or 2.45% less from 275.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc reported 4,660 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Holdg holds 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 263,551 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 900 shares. St Germain D J Co has invested 0.82% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Interstate State Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Innovations Limited Com reported 2.13% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 32,805 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% or 26,921 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 730 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 1.73M shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Oh holds 0% or 3,695 shares. Mason Street Advisors reported 44,879 shares. Petrus Co Lta reported 2,068 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma has invested 1.12% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 0.14% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.38, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 22 investors sold CATY shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 56.83 million shares or 1.39% more from 56.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Mutual Asset owns 15,207 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 88,794 shares. 823 were accumulated by Captrust Financial. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Delaware-based Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.07% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 27,456 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.02% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Shelton Capital has 0.01% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability owns 244,645 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). 160 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.02% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Thrivent For Lutherans has 351,357 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.04% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) or 25,297 shares. Sun Life Finance Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $48.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,131 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $86.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 23,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. CHENG DUNSON K sold $1.20M worth of stock or 31,000 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $425,000 were sold by TANG ANTHONY M on Friday, August 17.

Analysts await Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 31.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.61 per share. CATY’s profit will be $64.87M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cathay General Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Cathay Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cathay Bancorp had 36 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, January 8. Sandler O’Neill maintained Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) on Wednesday, January 31 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4500 target in Friday, July 7 report. On Thursday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 30 to “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $43.0 target in Thursday, September 7 report. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 18. As per Monday, December 18, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by BMO Capital Markets.