Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) had a decrease of 21.18% in short interest. FLY’s SI was 64,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 21.18% from 81,700 shares previously. With 83,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s short sellers to cover FLY’s short positions. The SI to Fly Leasing Limited’s float is 0.27%. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 160,806 shares traded or 107.47% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has declined 11.03% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Ceva Inc Com (CEVA) stake by 1.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 11,359 shares as Ceva Inc Com (CEVA)’s stock declined 23.50%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 581,894 shares with $16.73M value, down from 593,253 last quarter. Ceva Inc Com now has $493.46 million valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 95,579 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 48.61% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 01/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS CEVA, IMS WORLDWIDE ENTER ALLIANCE FOR FTZ USA; 04/05/2018 – Ceva Logistics Delivers Worst Zurich Trading Debut in Two Years; 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CEVA LOGISTICS AG TO RATING ‘BB-‘; 22/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS CEVA GROUP ‘B-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – CEVA GROUP COMPLETES UPSIZED OFFERING OF $50M OF SECURED NOTES; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in Ceva; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS THE PROPOSED IPO IS EXPECTED TO CONSIST OF AN ALL PRIMARY OFFERING IN THE AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.3 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 20

Among 2 analysts covering CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CEVA had 2 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, October 16.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased Landstar Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:LSTR) stake by 32,806 shares to 947,094 valued at $115.55 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX) stake by 25,390 shares and now owns 824,602 shares. Gentherm Inc Com (NASDAQ:THRM) was raised too.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $81,703 activity. 2,770 shares were sold by Marced Maria, worth $81,703.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.62 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 18.86 million shares or 1.82% more from 18.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 11,988 shares. Prelude Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 1,396 shares. 15,605 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 418 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 0.07% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 200,087 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 1,056 shares. Invesco invested in 166,323 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Finance stated it has 35,979 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 701,597 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada has invested 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Lord Abbett Ltd Co accumulated 88,564 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 410 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 720 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CEVA’s profit will be $3.29 million for 37.55 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.