Parnassus Investments increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (UPS) by 0.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 8,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.85M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $799.57 million, up from 6.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $97.28. About 3.34M shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013

Cedar Hill Associates Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (DISCK) by 10.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Hill Associates Llc sold 26,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 227,897 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.74M, down from 254,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Hill Associates Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 5.44 million shares traded or 76.73% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 43.95% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.95% the S&P500.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan initiated United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Tuesday, December 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 27 by Oppenheimer. Zacks upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Tuesday, September 1 to “Hold” rating. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 17 by Zacks. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 25 by Zacks. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 8 by Aegis Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, October 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 27 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 2 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 272,483 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 100,574 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 84,330 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lifeplan Financial Gru reported 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 927 shares. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 209,110 shares. Sun Life holds 0.4% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 18,815 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 4,457 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial holds 2,274 shares. Lincluden Ltd has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 3,010 shares in its portfolio. Community Savings Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 16,049 shares.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 100,000 shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $217.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 7,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. Willis George sold $523,218 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, August 22.

