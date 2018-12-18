Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (MMC) by 212.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 192,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 283,385 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.44M, up from 90,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 621,682 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 21.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 23,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 135,174 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.81 million, up from 111,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $109.58. About 3.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eaton Vance owns 0.05% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 277,513 shares. 2,829 are owned by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Rech Global reported 0.06% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). The Massachusetts-based Colrain Limited Liability Com has invested 0.26% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Strs Ohio reported 293,966 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Essex Inv Management Llc owns 28,622 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 1,030 are held by First Personal Financial Service. Franklin Resource reported 80,223 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,008 shares in its portfolio. Choate Inv Advisors, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,743 shares. Wafra holds 230,200 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). First Manhattan has 5,570 shares. Reilly Fin Ltd Co holds 0.2% or 18,214 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Marsh & McLennan had 45 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, January 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, July 13. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of MMC in report on Wednesday, October 4 to “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Monday, February 5 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, August 28. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 2 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, October 27 with “Buy”.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 20,545 shares to 10,173 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KOF) by 6,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,980 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.83 million activity.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer Completes Acquisition of Summit Strategies Group – Business Wire” on November 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer and HLTH Collaborate to Engage Employers in Reshaping the Future of Health – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018, Digitaljournal.com published: “Mercer to Name Bala Viswanathan Chief Operating Officer – Press Release – Digital Journal” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Guy Carpenter Names Ross Howard Vice Chairman – Business Wire” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires Otis-Magie Insurance Agency, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. The insider Parker Mary Jayne sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44 million. 140,638 shares valued at $15.05 million were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Wednesday, July 11. $5.73M worth of stock was sold by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 78,046 shares to 28,805 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 102,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On ‘Distinct’ 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Walt Disney – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Netflix Making It Easier for Disney to Compete? – The Motley Fool” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Does Hulu Go From Here? – Motley Fool” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Just Gave Google a Big Advertising Win – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Provise Management Group Ltd Liability, Florida-based fund reported 12,820 shares. Round Table Limited Liability Corp owns 1,916 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Taurus Asset Management Ltd Com has 4.93% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 312,196 shares. Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 761,867 shares. Thomasville Fincl Bank accumulated 3% or 160,013 shares. Cue Group Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prio Wealth LP owns 294,438 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Ally Inc invested in 55,000 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Moreover, Colonial Advsr has 2.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Penobscot Mngmt Co has invested 1.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 14,509 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 800,032 shares. Crawford Counsel owns 96,970 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,775 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hugh Johnson Advsr Lc accumulated 73,218 shares.