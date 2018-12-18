Dodge & Cox Decreased Its Netapp (NTAP) Holding; Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) Shorts Decreased By 18.2%

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) had a decrease of 18.2% in short interest. FND’s SI was 8.38 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 18.2% from 10.24 million shares previously. With 2.60 million avg volume, 3 days are for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)’s short sellers to cover FND’s short positions. The SI to Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s float is 19.02%. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 1.25 million shares traded. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has declined 31.51% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FND News: 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC FND.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.00, REV VIEW $1.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Snipp Executes Its First Five-Year Hospitality Loyalty Agreement Based on a Variable Pricing Model With a Guaranteed Floor and Announces Increase to Non-Brokered Private Placement; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Genesis Adds Floor & Decor; 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR – SEES 2018 NET SALES $1,705 MLN – $1,735 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FND); 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–REPAIR GARAGE 8TH FLOOR AND DRAIN – 36C24218R0071; 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR – SEES 2018 CAPEX $150 MLN – $158 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Floor & Decor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLOOR & DECOR – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES 9.5% TO 11.5%; 05/04/2018 – Snipp Executes Its First Five-Year Hospitality Loyalty Agreement Based on a Variable Pricing Model With a Guaranteed Floor and

Dodge & Cox decreased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 26.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox sold 56,400 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock declined 21.46%. The Dodge & Cox holds 156,078 shares with $13.41M value, down from 212,478 last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $15.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.65% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 4.17 million shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has risen 14.08% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It has a 19.11 P/E ratio. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Among 13 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. NetApp had 15 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 23. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Maxim Group. Morgan Stanley maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 15 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, October 17 to “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rating on Thursday, August 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $90 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 13 report.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 selling transactions for $16.54 million activity. $897,142 worth of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was sold by Kurian George on Monday, October 22. REICH JOEL D had sold 7,157 shares worth $621,443 on Friday, August 31. RICHARD HENRI P sold $206,910 worth of stock or 2,525 shares.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 21.18% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $259.45M for 15.14 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.57% EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox increased Charter Communications Inc stake by 1,262 shares to 11.92 million valued at $3.89 billion in 2018Q3. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,500 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) was raised too.