Trigran Investments Inc increased Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) stake by 25.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Trigran Investments Inc acquired 142,362 shares as Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR)’s stock declined 22.37%. The Trigran Investments Inc holds 690,916 shares with $13.89 million value, up from 548,554 last quarter. Sierra Wireless Inc now has $489.92 million valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 294,217 shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 28.84% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 03/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 7C; 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION DECLARES JULIUS MAADA BIO WINNER OF PRESIDENTIAL RUN-OFF ELECTION; 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT WILL BE SWORN IN ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOLLOWING OFFICIAL PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS – CHIEF JUSTICE; 23/05/2018 – Sumitomo sees Ambatovy, Sierra Gorda metal projects turning profitable within 3 yrs; 09/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: SimCom No.1 Cellular IoT Module Vendor in 2017, but Sierra Wireless leads in End User Value and Market; 31/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS NAMES KENT THEXTON INTERIM CEO; 31/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INITIATES SEARCH FOR NEW CEO; 07/05/2018 – Sierra Monitor 1Q EPS 0c; 13/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE TO HOLD RUNOFF VOTE FOR PRESIDENT ON MARCH 27: NEC; 13/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE OPPOSITION LEADER BIO WINS FIRST-ROUND VOTE

Dodge & Cox increased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 20.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox acquired 5,600 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Dodge & Cox holds 32,829 shares with $2.41M value, up from 27,229 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $123.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 4.97M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation

Among 10 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 30 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Tuesday, December 4. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $82 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, October 18. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 8 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, September 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pension Serv has 0.46% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc stated it has 7,674 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.32% or 323,662 shares in its portfolio. Mirador Prtn LP holds 0.23% or 6,325 shares. Zevenbergen Limited Com holds 0.02% or 9,352 shares. Webster National Bank N A stated it has 9,734 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Greenleaf Tru owns 27,508 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service reported 38,688 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability Company stated it has 15,087 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Com has 140,390 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bonness Enterp owns 32,700 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has 22,320 shares.

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $30.08 million activity. 64,900 shares valued at $4.22 million were sold by CAPEK JOHN M on Wednesday, July 25. Another trade for 1,732 shares valued at $127,044 was made by Bracken Sharon J on Friday, September 28. $366,957 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were sold by Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive. Blaser Brian J had sold 58,200 shares worth $4.00M. $4.62 million worth of stock was sold by Watkin Jared on Friday, November 2. LANE ANDREW H also sold $610,513 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, August 29. The insider PEDERSON MICHAEL J sold $66,601.

Dodge & Cox decreased Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stake by 125,619 shares to 40.37 million valued at $1.14B in 2018Q3. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 1.61M shares and now owns 41.42M shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (NYSE:BK) was reduced too.