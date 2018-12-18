Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 51.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 259,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,888 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.15M, down from 501,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 4.62M shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.78% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $75 TO $80 MLN FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Wendy’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEN); 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes and Celebrates Top General Managers; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $380.6 MLN VS $361.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes 10 Employees for Giving Back to Their Local Communities; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP), And Others; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 69.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 81,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,068 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.54 million, down from 116,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $805.89M market cap company. It closed at $35.5 lastly. It is down 5.11% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.13 million activity. Young Robert J had bought 1,165 shares worth $40,775 on Thursday, December 6. Janik James L had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.12 million on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 11 investors sold PLOW shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 10.36% less from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Seizert Cap Partners Ltd accumulated 63,946 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 647 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp invested 0.01% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Rk Mngmt Llc invested in 4.07% or 409,859 shares. National Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 230,488 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 20,787 shares. Moreover, Teton Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 10,000 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 298 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 36,516 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 13,701 shares. North Star Invest Corporation owns 80,713 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Finance Architects holds 420 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 14.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.5 per share. PLOW’s profit will be $12.94M for 15.57 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Douglas Dynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.55% EPS growth.

Since November 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $503,182 activity.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $5.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Index Unit Trust (SPY) by 1,397 shares to 13,176 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 8,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.43, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold WEN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 177.37 million shares or 4.86% less from 186.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 28,430 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 495,739 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 402,903 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md stated it has 86,443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hsbc Pcl has 0% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 21,979 shares. Nomura Holdg Incorporated invested in 12,299 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Davis Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 42,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 393,800 shares. Trian Fund Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 31.63M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 341,000 shares. 16,094 were accumulated by First Citizens National Bank And Tru. Boyar Asset Management invested 1.13% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. WEN’s profit will be $35.51 million for 27.52 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.