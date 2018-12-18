Among 13 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Adobe Systems had 16 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, December 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $255 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, December 14 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, September 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, September 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, December 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $300 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $300 target in Friday, September 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, December 10. Bank of America maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, September 14 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, September 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $325 target. See Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) latest ratings:

14/12/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $295 New Target: $300 Maintain

14/12/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $286 New Target: $282 Maintain

14/12/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $255 New Target: $255 Maintain

10/12/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $309 New Target: $300 Maintain

16/11/2018 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $315 Initiates Coverage On

19/10/2018 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral New Target: $270 Initiates Coverage On

16/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $297 New Target: $304 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $289 New Target: $320 Maintain

14/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $300 New Target: $308 Maintain

14/09/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $280 New Target: $290 Maintain

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 32.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc acquired 265,014 shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock declined 7.54%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 1.09 million shares with $11.09M value, up from 825,732 last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $41.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 6.15M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 08/04/2018 – Mint: With new CEO in place, Nandan Nilekani takes a step back at Infosys; 02/05/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys cites data deletion to deny Rajiv Bansal’s payment; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces its Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY OPER MARGIN 22% TO 24%; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING A WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT MADE TO SEBI AND UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION; 11/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy, Infosys set to post modest fourth-quarter revenue growth; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Award-winning Creative and Consumer Insight Agency, WONGDOODY; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $110.86 billion. The Company’s Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. It has a 46.93 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows clients to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

The stock increased 2.59% or $5.73 during the last trading session, reaching $227.11. About 3.63 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. Lewnes Ann sold $760,121 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, October 17. Ricks David A bought $19,607 worth of stock. 12,000 shares valued at $2.94M were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, November 1. Parasnis Abhay had sold 10,500 shares worth $2.73 million on Friday, July 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold Adobe Inc. shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signature And Inv Lc has 1,354 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dimensional Fund L P holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 864,860 shares. Kj Harrison Partners stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Thompson Davis & Comm Incorporated owns 175 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Grassi Investment Mgmt stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cap Fincl Advisers invested in 0.05% or 25,402 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.48% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eqis Capital Inc owns 904 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.66 million shares. Victory Management Inc reported 0.01% stake. The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1.39M were accumulated by Cap Rech Glob Investors. Tokio Marine Asset Limited reported 49,780 shares stake. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 2,321 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for ADBE – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for December 13, 2018 : ADBE, COST, GTIM, CHKE – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe’s Q4 Report: The Street Reacts (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

More news for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Best Buy Co., News Corporation, Semtech, Achaogen, Infosys, and Galapagos NV Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “7 Emerging Market Stocks to Buy on This Dip – Nasdaq” and published on December 10, 2018 is yet another important article.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) stake by 22,776 shares to 230,649 valued at $6.27 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) stake by 6,915 shares and now owns 25,659 shares. Energy Transfer Partners Lp was reduced too.