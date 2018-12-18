Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) by 280.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 28,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,298 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79M, up from 10,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Hub Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 146,000 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 14.36% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.35; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Expects 2018 Effective Tax Rate 25%; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 EPS $2.34-EPS $2.44; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.34 TO $2.44; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C; 29/05/2018 – MARY BOOSALIS JOINS HUB GROUP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 60.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 866,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $155.96 million, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.82. About 1.60 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement

More recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kevin Kelly’s Prologis Trade (NYSE:PLD) – Benzinga” on December 05, 2018. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Kroger, Prologis and Twitter – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Domtar, Rocky Brands, Escalade, Hub and Verso – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hub Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Valuable Price-to-Sales Stocks for a Winning Portfolio – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Need For Smart Transportation Solutions Benefits Hub Group – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2018.

