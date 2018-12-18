Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 1.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 3,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,358 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.05 million, down from 186,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $101.79. About 1.10M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 89.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 42,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,832 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $569,000, down from 47,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.71. About 375,203 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500.

Among 48 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Splunk Inc had 216 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, May 25. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 17 by Mizuho. Guggenheim downgraded the shares of SPLK in report on Tuesday, October 4 to “Neutral” rating. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105.0 target in Friday, February 23 report. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Thursday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. Maxim Group initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 3 report. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 21 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Saturday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Maxim Group maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Wednesday, July 5. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $8300 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SPLK in report on Friday, May 25 with “Buy” rating.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $19.32 million activity. On Tuesday, September 11 STEIN LEONARD R sold $1.34M worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 10,714 shares. Another trade for 15,519 shares valued at $1.94M was sold by CONTE DAVID F. 23,572 shares were sold by Merritt Douglas, worth $2.94M on Tuesday, September 11. $379,620 worth of stock was sold by St. Ledger Susan on Monday, December 10. SULLIVAN GODFREY had sold 8,750 shares worth $912,100 on Monday, December 10. Tully Timothy also sold $2.40M worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold SPLK shares while 141 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 125.54 million shares or 0.80% less from 126.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street stated it has 2.68 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nbw invested in 34,321 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Victory Capital has 0.1% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 84,500 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) accumulated 0% or 13 shares. Marketfield Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 1.12% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Eaton Vance has invested 0.08% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). American Century Cos has invested 0.19% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Amer State Bank holds 0.02% or 1,924 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 1,837 shares. Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors has 0.14% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 11,075 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jericho Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2.76% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). American invested in 0% or 6,225 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 60,870 shares.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 245.45% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. SPLK’s profit will be $23.65 million for 159.05 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% EPS growth.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $822.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,063 shares to 19,035 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Among 35 analysts covering Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 28 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. had 92 analyst reports since September 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, July 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, May 30. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 21 by PiperJaffray. Northland Capital maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Wednesday, November 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, November 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, September 10. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, January 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo initiated Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Wednesday, January 11 with “Outperform” rating.

