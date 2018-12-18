Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 109,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.30M, down from 114,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $176. About 2.30 million shares traded or 9.87% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NWL) by 18.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 350,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.78M, down from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 6.35M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 55% REDUCTION IN DISTRIBUTION CENTERS; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Nominees to Newell Board Are Pauline J. Brown, Gerardo I. Lopez, Bridget Ryan Berman and Robert A. Steele; 20/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board withdraw after Icahn move; 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands Up For Sale; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate; 16/03/2018 – Carl C. Icahn, Affiliates Report Stake In Newell Brands; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH STARBOARD ON NEWELL STAKE; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES PROXY MATERIALS TO ELECT NEWELL NOMINEES; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $24.94 million activity. 35,347 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares with value of $6.39 million were sold by Pimentel Armando Jr. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $3.25M was made by ROBO JAMES L on Thursday, December 6. Another trade for 8,035 shares valued at $1.39 million was made by Kelliher Joseph T on Monday, September 17. The insider Silagy Eric E sold 17,000 shares worth $2.92 million. Sieving Charles E sold $3.55M worth of stock or 19,731 shares. CUTLER PAUL I had sold 7,639 shares worth $1.32 million on Monday, September 17.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $151.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 65,265 shares to 87,939 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Narwhal Cap Mngmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,373 shares. 100 are held by Orrstown Services. Fincl Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 300 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd accumulated 5,103 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 72,230 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bender Robert & Assoc reported 0.35% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,543 shares. Edgar Lomax Va invested in 209,596 shares. 41,696 are owned by Clinton Inc. Moneta Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Carroll Fincl Inc has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cypress Cap Limited Liability Corp (Wy) has 41 shares. Spectrum Management Group Inc reported 0.73% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.17% or 217,485 shares. 1,200 are held by De Burlo Grp.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.81M for 28.39 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nextera Energy Inc. had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 6 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Friday, September 21. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $184 target. JP Morgan maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Thursday, October 12. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $169 target. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 31 by Zacks. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 16 report. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 26 by Guggenheim. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 21 analysts covering Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newell Rubbermaid Inc. had 80 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on Tuesday, August 7 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of NWL in report on Thursday, January 25 to “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Forward View Consulting. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, November 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 4. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, November 3 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Forward View Consulting given on Sunday, November 5. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Thursday, September 14. The company was maintained on Monday, August 7 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 4 by Oppenheimer.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.79 million activity. ICAHN BRETT bought 110,000 shares worth $2.31 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Ltd stated it has 10,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has 14,519 shares. Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45.31M shares. Barclays Plc reported 1.10 million shares. Gardner Lewis Asset LP reported 0.03% stake. Northern Trust owns 4.65M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability reported 237 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.5% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 80,565 shares. The Kentucky-based Regent Management Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Hl Limited holds 0.01% or 42,729 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Clearline LP has 0.19% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 16,176 shares. Valueworks Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 253,940 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii stated it has 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sei Invs invested in 194,039 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Davy Asset Limited holds 130,917 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 32,178 shares to 46,311 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 548,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).