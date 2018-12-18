Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yelp Inc Yelp Us (YELP) by 21.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,900 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.77 million, up from 29,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yelp Inc Yelp Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 611,802 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 12.63% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 08/05/2018 – Spredfast Partners with Yelp to Bolster Review Management; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 16/05/2018 – After New Yorker’s racist rant goes viral, his law firm gets pummeled with 1-star Yelp reviews; 17/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 3.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 39,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.38M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ)

Among 47 analysts covering Yelp (NYSE:YELP), 18 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Yelp had 172 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, May 3. The rating was reinitiated by Pacific Crest on Friday, February 17 with “Sector Weight”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 29. The stock of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, August 4. The stock of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 10 with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, February 8, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, May 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) on Wednesday, May 10 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 23 by Needham.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $270.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spn Adr Bzun Us by 93,488 shares to 785,249 shares, valued at $38.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 18,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,364 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold YELP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 65.88 million shares or 1.22% less from 66.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Company invested 0.1% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Northern Trust owns 1.04 million shares. Thompson Davis And Company holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 28,459 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 602,168 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fiera Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability holds 0% or 16,978 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Ser Inc invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Group Ltd owns 8,973 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 55,119 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 10,058 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. J Goldman And Co LP has invested 0.31% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 insider sales for $14.16 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $165,951 was made by Ramsay Alan on Tuesday, November 13. 10,500 shares valued at $450,226 were sold by Nachman Joseph R on Monday, October 22. 4,000 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) shares with value of $162,740 were sold by Donaker Geoffrey L.

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yelp: Just Another Case Of An Overvalued Stock – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “YELP INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Yelp, Inc. – YELP – Benzinga” published on December 15, 2018, Digitaljournal.com published: “NYSE:YELP Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Yelp Inc – Press Release – Digital Journal” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunTrust: Comparables suggest Yelp could draw $50/share in sale – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yelp Announces New $250 million Share Repurchase Authorization After Completing Prior $200 million Repurchase Program – Business Wire” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 30. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of VZ in report on Sunday, September 17 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 24 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Tuesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Wednesday, January 25 by FBR Capital. The rating was initiated by HSBC with “Buy” on Thursday, January 19. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 18. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 7 report. Macquarie Research initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 5 report. As per Wednesday, February 28, the company rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon -2% on downgrade, “priced at a premium” – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons Verizon Stock Can Fall – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon announces results of voluntary separation offer – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: 5G Technology Is Worth Tens Of Billions – Seeking Alpha” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Verizon For The Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Fincl holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 52,994 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 8,473 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Conestoga Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,012 shares. Security National Trust has invested 1.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 18,325 shares. Invesco has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northstar Inv Ltd Llc owns 164,889 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Hirtle Callaghan Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0.76% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9.45M shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt has 30,596 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd has invested 1.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Barbara Oil Comm holds 0.71% or 22,500 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg has 593,206 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.78% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aureus Asset Lc accumulated 0.04% or 6,583 shares.