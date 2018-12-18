Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 75.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc acquired 6,464 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 15,077 shares with $1.70 million value, up from 8,613 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $328.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $98.92. About 11.54 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CRANDALL BOWLES TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Edgar Lomax Co decreased Coca Cola Co Com (KO) stake by 3.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co sold 34,350 shares as Coca Cola Co Com (KO)’s stock rose 6.90%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 990,727 shares with $45.76M value, down from 1.03M last quarter. Coca Cola Co Com now has $205.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 6.72 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Smith Gordon also sold $3.50M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Another trade for 1,150 shares valued at $125,281 was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. declares $0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Biggest Move This Year: Taking Aim at Healthcare – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Stock Faces Steeper Declines – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi among group backing Access Fintech startup – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 26. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 17. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by DZ Bank to “Buy” on Thursday, July 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Salem Mngmt reported 1.45% stake. Consolidated Invest Grp Inc Limited reported 2.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Personal Serv has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Ohio-based Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Principal Group Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 8.63M shares. 68,501 were accumulated by Bremer Trust Association. Broderick Brian C accumulated 1,948 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Com reported 2.22% stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi reported 2,258 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors, Alabama-based fund reported 282,000 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc has 21,760 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated owns 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 35,589 shares. West Chester Cap Advisors reported 0.43% stake. Holt Cap Ltd Dba Holt Cap Prtn LP accumulated 1,940 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) stake by 6,465 shares to 339,830 valued at $25.30M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 10,624 shares and now owns 242,240 shares. Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Coca-Cola had 5 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 31. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 31.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. KO’s profit will be $1.79 billion for 28.73 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC), Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) – Why Soda’s Decline Represents An Opportunity To Revolutionize The Beverage Sector – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Is Coca-Cola A Growth Company? (NYSE:KO) – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola signs plastic waste deal – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The Bear Market Is Indeed Here: Time to Switch to Safer Assets – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Things That Defined Aurora Cannabis’ 2018 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. 43,000 shares were sold by SMITH BRIAN JOHN, worth $2.06M. $761,040 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by MANN JENNIFER K. RIVERA ALFREDO sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares. $450,340 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by DINKINS JAMES L on Tuesday, November 6. On Monday, November 5 the insider CRESPO FRANCISCO sold $2.63M. Shares for $4.43M were sold by HAYS ED. MURPHY JOHN sold $2.60 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 25.