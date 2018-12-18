Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) stake by 10.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc acquired 1.59M shares as Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY)’s stock declined 10.38%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 16.79 million shares with $346.65M value, up from 15.20 million last quarter. Realogy Hldgs Corp now has $1.99B valuation. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 1.07M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 33.08% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy

EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) had an increase of 7.97% in short interest. EUTLF’s SI was 115,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 7.97% from 106,600 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 576 days are for EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)’s short sellers to cover EUTLF’s short positions. It closed at $21 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $362,530 activity. Niederauer Duncan L also bought $178,500 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) on Monday, November 12. Another trade for 5,500 shares valued at $99,330 was bought by Silva Enrique. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $84,700 worth of stock.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Colliers Intl Group Inc stake by 254,405 shares to 562,970 valued at $43.61M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) stake by 415,769 shares and now owns 14.12M shares. Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.59, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold RLGY shares while 51 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 155.90 million shares or 2.02% more from 152.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 200,393 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Sei Investments invested in 4,307 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Communications has 41,775 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,622 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 30 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 26,291 shares. Gmt Capital has invested 0.21% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, Mackenzie Fin Corp has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Geode Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Schwerin Boyle Cap Management accumulated 18,575 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd invested in 337 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Inc reported 644,553 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy Holdings had 2 analyst reports since November 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, November 5 by PiperJaffray. Susquehanna initiated the shares of RLGY in report on Thursday, November 29 with “Hold” rating.

Eutelsat Communications S.A., a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.89 billion. The firm offers broadcast and media services, such as broadcasting services, including video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services consisting of full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks. It has a 14.44 P/E ratio. It also provides broadband services, such as consumer and SOHO, and enterprise broadband services; corporate and carrier networks; mobility services for maritime and air access; and direct interconnection services for government.

